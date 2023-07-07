The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 83 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .250 with 30 extra-base hits.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this year (64.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.4% of his games this season (33 of 86), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .233 AVG .266 .294 OBP .306 .423 SLG .450 17 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 27 62/13 K/BB 51/8 2 SB 2

