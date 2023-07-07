Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .265 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 67.5% of his games this season (56 of 83), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- France has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.275
|AVG
|.253
|.351
|OBP
|.314
|.455
|SLG
|.335
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|32/7
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.86), 38th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
