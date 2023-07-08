Saturday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 4 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock has three doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .167.
  • In 29.5% of his 44 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pollock has had an RBI in eight games this season (18.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season (11 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.100 AVG .241
.179 OBP .276
.233 SLG .426
4 XBH 4
2 HR 3
8 RBI 7
17/6 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.