The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Minute Maid Park

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has a home run and three walks while batting .040.

Moore produced a hit in one of 12 games so far this season.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Moore has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .000 AVG .077 .077 OBP .200 .000 SLG .308 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

