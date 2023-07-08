J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Crawford enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), with at least two hits 19 times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 21 games this year (25.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (35 of 81), with two or more runs 12 times (14.8%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.269
|AVG
|.238
|.391
|OBP
|.333
|.428
|SLG
|.371
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|36/29
|K/BB
|29/20
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.
