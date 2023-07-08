Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (49-40) and the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros and Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (399 total, 4.6 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

