J.P. Crawford and Corey Julks will hit the field when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 102 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 399 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the seventh-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryan Woo (1-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Woo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - -

