When the Houston Astros (49-40) and Seattle Mariners (44-43) square of at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, July 8, Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while the Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-120). The over/under is 7 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 32 (57.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have gone 30-21 (58.8%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won eight of 17 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

