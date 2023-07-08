Player props are available for Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez, among others, when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 90 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a .252/.312/.417 slash line on the season.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with four doubles, three walks and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 73 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 49 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .253/.363/.399 slash line on the season.

Crawford enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (7-6) for his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3 vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .290/.365/.473 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 82 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .242/.342/.392 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

