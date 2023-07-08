Following the second round of the John Deere Classic, Matt Kuchar is in 62nd at -4.

Looking to bet on Matt Kuchar at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Kuchar has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Kuchar has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Kuchar has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -7 268 0 14 1 3 $2.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Kuchar finished 62nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 275 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Kuchar has played i the last year (7,275 yards) is 14 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the third percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Kuchar was better than 76% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Kuchar did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Kuchar carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.7).

Kuchar's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent tournament, Kuchar posted a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Kuchar finished the Travelers Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kuchar's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

