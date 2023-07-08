The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.514 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 177 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI) in his previous game against the Astros.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .282 with three doubles, eight home runs and six walks.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), with more than one hit six times (20.7%).

In six games this year, he has homered (20.7%, and 9.3% of his trips to the plate).

Ford has an RBI in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (31.0%), including four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 .296 AVG .275 .345 OBP .333 .519 SLG .686 2 XBH 9 2 HR 6 7 RBI 10 9/2 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings