Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (12-4) into a matchup against the Seattle Storm (4-13), one game after piling up 43 points in a 99-95 win over the Mercury, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Storm vs. Liberty

Seattle puts up an average of 79.0 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 81.2 New York gives up to opponents.

Seattle has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The Storm have put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.5% from the field.

Seattle is knocking down 36.6% of its shots from three-point distance, which is the same that New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 3-5 when shooting above 36.6% as a team from three-point range.

New York and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.0 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance