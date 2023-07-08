Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (32 of 87), with two or more runs six times (6.9%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.233
|AVG
|.263
|.294
|OBP
|.310
|.423
|SLG
|.444
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|27
|62/13
|K/BB
|52/10
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (7-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, June 27, the left-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
