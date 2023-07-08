Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tom Murphy (.813 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .277 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven home a run in six games this season (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In eight games this year (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.294
|AVG
|.256
|.368
|OBP
|.283
|.627
|SLG
|.419
|9
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|16/6
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.
