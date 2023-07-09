On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Minute Maid Park

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .222.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 21 games this year (27.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .237 AVG .206 .285 OBP .315 .363 SLG .444 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings