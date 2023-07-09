Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 74 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .245 with 34 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (56 of 83), with multiple hits 15 times (18.1%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.245
|AVG
|.245
|.316
|OBP
|.319
|.424
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|20
|54/14
|K/BB
|59/18
|7
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (4-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.81 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.