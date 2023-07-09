Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 74 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .245 with 34 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (56 of 83), with multiple hits 15 times (18.1%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .245 AVG .245 .316 OBP .319 .424 SLG .448 15 XBH 19 4 HR 7 19 RBI 20 54/14 K/BB 59/18 7 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings