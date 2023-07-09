Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (50-40) against the Seattle Mariners (44-44) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (4-4) will take the ball for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have won 30 out of the 55 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has entered 45 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 25-20 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 401 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

