Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (50-40) against the Seattle Mariners (44-44) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (4-4) will take the ball for the Astros.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
- This season, the Mariners have won 30 out of the 55 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle has entered 45 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 25-20 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 401 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|@ Giants
|W 6-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Keaton Winn
|July 5
|@ Giants
|L 2-0
|Tommy Milone vs Alex Cobb
|July 6
|@ Astros
|W 5-1
|George Kirby vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Astros
|W 10-1
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|July 8
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez
|July 9
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
