Mariners vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will take on the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.
The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. An 8-run over/under is listed in this game.
Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-125
|+105
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (30-25).
- Seattle has a record of 25-20 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 55.6% chance to win.
- Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-42-2 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-20
|20-24
|13-17
|31-25
|33-31
|11-11
