How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Houston Astros and starter Brandon Bielak on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 102 total home runs.
- Seattle's .391 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 401 (4.6 per game).
- The Mariners' .313 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.184).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Gilbert is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season in this game.
- Gilbert will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Keaton Winn
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Away
|Tommy Milone
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|W 5-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|W 10-1
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
