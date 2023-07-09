Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.

France has had a hit in 57 of 85 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 24 times (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

France has had an RBI in 27 games this season (31.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .275 AVG .251 .351 OBP .313 .455 SLG .329 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 35/7 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings