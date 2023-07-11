Iga Swiatek vs. Elina Svitolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The quarterfinals at Wimbledon will feature Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina battling for a spot in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 11.
The Swiatek-Svitolina match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Iga Swiatek vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Swiatek vs. Svitolina Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Swiatek took down No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.
- Svitolina took down Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- In Viking Classic Birmingham, Svitolina's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova in the round of 32 on June 19 and was beaten 2-6, 0-6.
- Swiatek and Svitolina competed in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 15, 2021. Swiatek won the match 6-2, 7-5.
- Swiatek and Svitolina have matched up for two sets, and Swiatek has won them all.
- Swiatek has taken 13 games against Svitolina, good for a 65.0% winning percentage, while Svitolina has claimed seven games.
Swiatek vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities
|Iga Swiatek
|Elina Svitolina
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+160
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|72.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|27.7
