Ariel Atkins and Ezi Magbegor will battle when the Washington Mystics (10-8) meet the Seattle Storm (4-14) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington, led by Tianna Hawkins with 14 points, fell short in a 92-84 defeat against Connecticut in their last outing. Myisha Hines-Allen added 14 points. With Sami Whitcomb (19 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 80-76 against New York. Jewell Loyd also added 14 points to the effort.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-250 to win)

Mystics (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+200 to win)

Storm (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are ninth in the league in points scored (78.8 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (86.1).

With 34.4 rebounds per game and 35.8 rebounds allowed, Seattle is seventh and ninth in the WNBA, respectively.

At 17.2 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the league.

Seattle is eighth in the league in turnovers per game (13.7) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.8).

The Storm are the third-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (9.1 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Seattle is the second-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (39%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Storm are averaging fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (83.1). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (82.9) than on the road (91).

Seattle collects fewer rebounds per game at home (34.1) than away (34.9), and it allows more boards at home (37.6) than on the road (33).

The Storm pick up 2.2 fewer assists per game at home (16.4) than away (18.6).

This season Seattle is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.5 per game) than away (14). And it is forcing more at home (15.1) than on the road (11.7).

At home the Storm sink 8.2 treys per game, 2.4 less than on the road (10.6). They shoot 34% from beyond the arc at home, 3.2% lower than on the road (37.2%).

At home, Seattle concedes 7.8 treys per game, 1.5 fewer than away (9.3). It concedes 36.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 5.7% lower than away (42.5%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog 15 times and won three, or 20%, of those games.

The Mystics are 2-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, as a 6.5-point underdog or greater, Seattle is 6-4.

The Storm have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

