Storm vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 11
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-8) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Seattle Storm (4-14). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Storm vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-6.5)
|157.5
|-250
|+210
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-6.5)
|157.5
|-275
|+200
|Tipico
|Mystics (-6.5)
|157.5
|-280
|+210
Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 8-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm are 9-8-0 ATS this season.
- Washington has covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Seattle is 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times this season.
- A total of nine Storm games this season have hit the over.
