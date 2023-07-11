The Seattle Storm (4-14) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.9 points per game) to help beat Elena Delle Donne (10th in league, 18.2) and the Washington Mystics (10-8) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Storm 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-3.2)

Washington (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160

Storm vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

There have been nine Seattle games (out of 17) that went over the total this season.

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA offensively (78.8 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.1 points conceded).

On the glass, Seattle is seventh in the league in rebounds (34.4 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.8 per game).

The Storm commit 13.7 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking eighth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Storm are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.1). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

In 2023 the Storm are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (39%).

Seattle attempts 37.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.1% of Seattle's baskets are 3-pointers, and 66.9% are 2-pointers.

