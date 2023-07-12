The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.

Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

