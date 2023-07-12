The WNBA schedule on Wednesday includes Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (10-8) hosting Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (4-15) at Gateway Center Arena, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Atlanta, led by Rhyne Howard with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, picked up an 88-77 victory versus Chicago in their last outing. Parker added 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. With Jewell Loyd (39 PTS, 50 FG%, 9-16 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 93-86 against Washington. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu also added 12 points and 11 rebounds to the effort.

Dream vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-275 to win)

Dream (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+230 to win)

Storm (+230 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-6.5)

Dream (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 172.5

172.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are ninth in the league in points scored (79.2 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (86.4).

In 2023, Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34.2 per game) and ninth in rebounds allowed (35.6).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 17.3 per game.

Seattle commits 13.7 turnovers per game and force 13.7 per game, ranking eighth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

The Storm are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (9.3 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

In 2023 Seattle is second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (38.9%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm put up 76.1 points per game at home, 7.4 fewer points than on the road (83.5). Defensively they concede 82.9 per game, 8.4 fewer points than away (91.3).

Seattle grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (34.1) than on the road (34.4), and it concedes more boards at home (37.6) than on the road (32.8).

This year the Storm are picking up fewer assists at home (16.4 per game) than on the road (18.5).

Seattle commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.5) than away (14.1), and it forces more at home (15.1) than on the road (11.8).

At home the Storm make 8.2 treys per game, 2.6 less than on the road (10.8). They shoot 34% from beyond the arc at home, 3.6% lower than on the road (37.6%).

This season Seattle is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (9.3). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (41.8%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog 16 times and won three, or 18.8%, of those games.

The Storm have a record of 1-7 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Seattle is 9-9-0 this season.

Seattle has an ATS record of 6-4 as a 6.5-point underdog or more.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Storm.

