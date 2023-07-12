One game after putting up 32 points in an 88-77 win over the Sky, Rhyne Howard leads the Atlanta Dream (10-8) at home against the Seattle Storm (4-15) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Storm vs. Dream

Seattle puts up 7.8 fewer points per game (79.2) than Atlanta give up (87).

Seattle has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

This season, the Storm have a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

Seattle is making 35.6% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the 32.8% Atlanta's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 3-9 when shooting over 32.8% as a team from three-point range.

Atlanta and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance