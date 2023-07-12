How to Watch the Storm vs. Dream Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One game after putting up 32 points in an 88-77 win over the Sky, Rhyne Howard leads the Atlanta Dream (10-8) at home against the Seattle Storm (4-15) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.
Storm vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Storm vs. Dream
- Seattle puts up 7.8 fewer points per game (79.2) than Atlanta give up (87).
- Seattle has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.
- This season, the Storm have a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- Seattle is making 35.6% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the 32.8% Atlanta's opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Storm are 3-9 when shooting over 32.8% as a team from three-point range.
- Atlanta and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.
Storm Recent Performance
- The Storm have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 84.4 points per contest, 5.2 more than their season average of 79.2.
- Seattle has fared worse defensively in its last 10 games, surrendering 89.2 points per contest, 2.8 more points than its season average of 86.4.
- The Storm are sinking 11 threes per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.7 more than their average for the season (9.3). Likewise, they own a better three-point percentage over their last 10 games (38.2%) compared to their season average from downtown (35.6%).
