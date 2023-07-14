Friday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Astros) he went 0-for-3.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .162 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

In 13 of 45 games this season (28.9%) Pollock has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (17.8%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 45 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .100 AVG .228 .179 OBP .262 .233 SLG .404 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 8 RBI 7 17/6 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings