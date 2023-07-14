Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .037 with a home run and three walks.
- Moore has gotten a hit once in 13 games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Moore has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.067
|.077
|OBP
|.176
|.000
|SLG
|.267
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.64 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.