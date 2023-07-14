Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) and San Francisco Giants (49-41) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on July 14.

The Giants will give the nod to Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (7-9, 4.87 ERA).

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

The Giants have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 22 (50%) of those contests.

This season San Francisco has won 17 of its 33 games, or 51.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 416 (4.6 per game).

The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (41.4%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 23 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (379 total, 4.2 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 4 Mariners L 6-0 Keaton Winn vs Logan Gilbert July 5 Mariners W 2-0 Alex Cobb vs Tommy Milone July 7 Rockies L 5-2 Ross Stripling vs Austin Gomber July 8 Rockies W 5-3 Ryan Walker vs Connor Seabold July 9 Rockies W 1-0 Logan Webb vs Kyle Freeland July 14 @ Pirates - Ross Stripling vs Rich Hill July 15 @ Pirates - Alex Cobb vs Johan Oviedo July 16 @ Pirates - TBA vs Osvaldo Bido July 17 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 19 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA

Pirates Schedule