J.P. Crawford is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Astros) he went 1-for-4.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .253 with 50 walks and 47 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Crawford enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this year (62.7%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .269 AVG .238 .391 OBP .333 .428 SLG .364 13 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 36/29 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

