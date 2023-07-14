Mariners vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (45-44) and the Detroit Tigers (39-50) facing off at T-Mobile Park (on July 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Mariners.
The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (6-6) versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5).
Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 56 times and won 31, or 55.4%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 11 of its 16 games, or 68.8%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 404 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|@ Giants
|L 2-0
|Tommy Milone vs Alex Cobb
|July 6
|@ Astros
|W 5-1
|George Kirby vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Astros
|W 10-1
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|July 8
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez
|July 9
|@ Astros
|W 3-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 15
|Tigers
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 16
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|July 17
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
