Friday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (45-44) and the Detroit Tigers (39-50) facing off at T-Mobile Park (on July 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Mariners.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (6-6) versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5).

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 56 times and won 31, or 55.4%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 11 of its 16 games, or 68.8%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 404 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule