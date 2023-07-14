Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 23rd in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 404 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Castillo enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will try to continue a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 18 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/19/2023 Twins - Home - -

