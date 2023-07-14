How to Watch the Mariners vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 16th in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle is 23rd in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners are 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 404 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Castillo enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Castillo will try to continue a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 18 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Away
|Tommy Milone
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|W 5-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|W 10-1
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
