The Seattle Mariners (45-44) and the Detroit Tigers (39-50) will go head to head on Friday, July 14 at T-Mobile Park, with Luis Castillo getting the ball for the Mariners and Eduardo Rodriguez taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-185). A 7-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-6, 2.93 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (4-5, 2.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Mariners and Tigers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 56 times and won 31, or 55.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 11-5 (68.8%).

Seattle has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 30 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.