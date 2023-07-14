The Seattle Mariners (45-44) and Detroit Tigers (39-50) clash on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (6-6) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-6, 2.93 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (4-5, 2.64 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (6-6) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 2.93 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

He has nine quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Castillo has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.

Rodriguez heads into this outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodriguez heads into this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

