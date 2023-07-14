Teoscar Hernandez is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit TigersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Astros) he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez leads Seattle with 85 hits, batting .250 this season with 32 extra-base hits.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 89), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .233 AVG .266 .294 OBP .318 .423 SLG .452 17 XBH 15 7 HR 8 22 RBI 28 62/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings