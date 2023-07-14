Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Astros) he went 1-for-3.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .278 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.8% of his games this year, Murphy has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .294 AVG .261 .368 OBP .286 .627 SLG .413 9 XBH 5 4 HR 1 6 RBI 4 16/6 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings