The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .125 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .160.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Wong has an RBI in 11 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .130 AVG .183 .250 OBP .243 .159 SLG .247 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 19/8 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings