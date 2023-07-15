Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (45-45) and the Detroit Tigers (40-50) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on July 15.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (8-7, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (3-6, 4.03 ERA).

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 31, or 54.4%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

