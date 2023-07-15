J.P. Crawford and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+180). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have put together a 31-26 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Seattle has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Seattle has played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-43-2).

The Mariners have gone 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-21 21-24 14-17 31-26 34-31 11-12

