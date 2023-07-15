Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mike Ford and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (177 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers and Michael Lorenzen on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .286 with four doubles, nine home runs and six walks.
- Ford has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|20
|.321
|AVG
|.268
|.367
|OBP
|.323
|.643
|SLG
|.661
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|10
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Lorenzen (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
