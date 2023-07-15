Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Zac Gallen starting for the Diamondbacks, and Kevin Gausman taking the hill for Blue Jays.

Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for July 15.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (6-7) to the hill as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (10-3) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

SD: Snell PHI: Walker 18 (98 IP) Games/IP 18 (96.1 IP) 2.94 ERA 4.02 12.1 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Padres at Phillies

SD Odds to Win: -135

-135 PHI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Padres at Phillies

Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-3) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will counter with Alec Marsh (0-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

TB: Glasnow KC: Marsh 8 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (9 IP) 4.10 ERA 7.00 13.8 K/9 10.0

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Rays at Royals

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (5-5) when the teams face off Saturday.

WSH: Williams STL: Mikolas 18 (91 IP) Games/IP 19 (112.2 IP) 4.45 ERA 4.23 6.7 K/9 6.2

Live Stream Nationals at Cardinals

Red Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (5-1) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will look to Marcus Stroman (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

BOS: Paxton CHC: Stroman 10 (56 IP) Games/IP 19 (112.2 IP) 2.73 ERA 2.96 10.3 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 BOS Odds to Win: -105

-105 Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Cubs

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Diamondbacks at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-3) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (7-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.

ARI: Gallen TOR: Gausman 19 (118.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (115.2 IP) 3.04 ERA 3.03 9.5 K/9 11.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

Guardians at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-1) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-6) when the teams meet Saturday.

CLE: Williams TEX: Heaney 4 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (86 IP) 4.01 ERA 4.71 6.9 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Guardians at Rangers

Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (0-0) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Ranger Suarez (2-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

SD: Weathers PHI: Suarez 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 11 (62 IP) - ERA 3.77 - K/9 8.6

Live Stream Padres at Phillies

Giants at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (3-10) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

SF: Cobb PIT: Oviedo 16 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (100.1 IP) 2.91 ERA 4.75 8.6 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Giants at Pirates

SF Odds to Win: -160

-160 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Pirates

Marlins at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-2) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (9-6) when the clubs play Saturday.

MIA: Garrett BAL: Gibson 18 (92.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (109.2 IP) 3.70 ERA 4.60 9.8 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Marlins at Orioles

Twins at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-5) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Hogan Harris (2-3) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

MIN: Lopez OAK: Harris 18 (111 IP) Games/IP 9 (43 IP) 3.89 ERA 6.07 11.2 K/9 7.3

Live Stream Twins at Athletics

Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Cooper Criswell (1-1) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (2-3) when the clubs play on Saturday.

TB: Criswell KC: Ragans 6 (21 IP) Games/IP 17 (24.1 IP) 5.14 ERA 5.92 9.4 K/9 8.9

Live Stream Rays at Royals

Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (4-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.

MIL: Peralta CIN: Abbott 17 (92 IP) Games/IP 7 (41.2 IP) 4.60 ERA 2.38 10.5 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Reds

White Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (5-8) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (11-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

CHW: Lynn ATL: Strider 18 (103 IP) Games/IP 18 (104.2 IP) 6.03 ERA 3.53 11.1 K/9 14.3

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -300

-300 CHW Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Braves

Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (2-5) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (0-7) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

WSH: Irvin STL: Matz 12 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (71.2 IP) 4.76 ERA 4.65 6.3 K/9 8.7

Live Stream Nationals at Cardinals

Dodgers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (5-3) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (7-5) when the clubs meet Saturday.

LAD: Gonsolin NYM: Senga 13 (67.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (89.2 IP) 3.86 ERA 3.31 7.2 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mets

LAD Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Mets

Yankees at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (4-6) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-6) when the clubs play Saturday.

NYY: Schmidt COL: Seabold 19 (88 IP) Games/IP 19 (70.1 IP) 4.40 ERA 6.65 8.9 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rockies

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 11.5 runs

11.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Yankees at Rockies

Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (2-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

HOU: Valdez LAA: Detmers 17 (111 IP) Games/IP 16 (85.2 IP) 2.51 ERA 4.31 9.4 K/9 11.2

Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Angels

Tigers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (3-6) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (8-7) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

DET: Lorenzen SEA: Kirby 15 (87 IP) Games/IP 17 (107.2 IP) 4.03 ERA 3.09 6.8 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -210

-210 DET Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Mariners

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.