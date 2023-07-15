Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks while batting .247.
- Hernandez has recorded a hit in 57 of 90 games this season (63.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.228
|AVG
|.266
|.288
|OBP
|.318
|.413
|SLG
|.452
|17
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|65/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.03, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
