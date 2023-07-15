On Saturday, Ty France (.139 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)



Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .259 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.0% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (48.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .271 AVG .247 .346 OBP .312 .447 SLG .324 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 32/12 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings