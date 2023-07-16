Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:29 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- hitting .161 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .164 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 20 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Wong has driven home a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.139
|AVG
|.183
|.253
|OBP
|.243
|.181
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|20/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
