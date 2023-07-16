Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Bryce Miller, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 17th in MLB play with 103 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .387.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.231).

Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (408 total runs).

The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.173).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 1, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.

Miller is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the season.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/19/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Kevin Gausman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.