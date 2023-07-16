How to Watch the Mariners vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Bryce Miller, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 17th in MLB play with 103 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .387.
- The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.231).
- Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (408 total runs).
- The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.173).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 1, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Miller is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the season.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|W 10-1
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kevin Gausman
