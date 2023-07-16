As they go for the series sweep, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (41-50) will match up against the Seattle Mariners (45-46) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +145 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.97 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-2, 4.05 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 31, or 53.4%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 12-7 (63.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 17 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

