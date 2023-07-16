Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:28 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .244 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.222
|AVG
|.266
|.282
|OBP
|.318
|.404
|SLG
|.452
|17
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|68/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
