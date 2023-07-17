J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles) in his last game against the Tigers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (22 of 86), with two or more RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 86 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.277
|AVG
|.238
|.401
|OBP
|.333
|.439
|SLG
|.364
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|37/32
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks fifth, 1.264 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
