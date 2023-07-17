Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jarred Kelenic (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 78 hits, batting .248 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (12.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has an RBI in 34 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.252
|AVG
|.246
|.323
|OBP
|.317
|.435
|SLG
|.449
|17
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|22
|55/15
|K/BB
|59/18
|7
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.80), 42nd in WHIP (1.264), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
